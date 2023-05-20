Ella Hagen takes state championship in the 1,600-meter run
After winning the 4A girls cross-country title this fall, Summit High School sophomore Ella Hagen has become a state champion again after winning the 4A girls 1,600-meter run at the final day of the Colorado State Track and Field Championships in Lakewood. The sophomore broke her own school record in the event with a time of 4:54.35 and now has won a gold and silver medal at the this year’s state track meet.
An extended story covering the final day of the Colorado state track and field meet will be published online later this afternoon.
