Registration for 3rd session of winter programs begins Tuesday
Registration for the third session of Silverthorne winter programs opens at 7 a.m Tuesday, March 29.
Activities for Silverthorne Recreation Center’s winter programming include classes for adults and children such gymnastics, dance, swim lessons and aerial yoga.
Registration for summer activities begins on April 12. Visit Silverthorne.org for details and to register.
