Registration open for children’s running series in Frisco

Registration is open for the annual Mountain Goat Kids’ Trail Running Series, which kicks off Tuesday, June 15.

The series will continue on Tuesdays throughout the summer with races June 29, July 13 and July 27. Races start at 5:45 p.m. at the Frisco Nordic Center, 621 Recreation Way.

Course distances vary by age group, with children 4 and younger running one-half to 1 mile, children ages 5-8 running 1.5 to 2 miles and children ages 9-13 running 5 kilometers. Children are permitted to register outside their age groups.

The cost is $15 for participants who register by 2 p.m. on the day of the race. On-site registration is available from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and costs $20. A series pass is $45.

To register or for more information, go to FriscoRecreation.com or call 970-668-2558. To volunteer, email Linsey Joyce at linseyj@townoffrisco.com .