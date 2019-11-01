‘Return to Send’Er’ ski film to screen at Wilderness Sports

DILLON — Wilderness Sports in Dillon will hosting the Summit County premiere of Matchstick Productions’ new ski film, “Return to Send’Er,” at 7 p.m. Friday.

The screening will follow the shop’s annual Winter Season Kickoff Party with games, prizes and happy hour with Angry James Brewery from 4 to 5 p.m.

Tickets for the film are $10 and are available in store or online at wildernesssports.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 97-468-5687 with any questions.