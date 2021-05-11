Run the Rockies registration opens Friday

Registration for the 2021 Run the Rockies event will open Friday, May 14.

Photo by Joe Kusumoto / town of Frisco

Registration for Frisco’s ninth annual Run the Rockies Trail Half Marathon and 10K will open at 8 a.m. Friday, May 14, according to a release from the town.

The race is scheduled for Aug. 14 and will start and end at the Frisco Day Lodge. The course hasn’t been finalized, but it will take place on Frisco and U.S. Forest Service trails at the Frisco Peninsula.

Similar to last year, Frisco staff will continue to monitor and follow public health guidance and work to create a race that prioritizes the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers.

“We are also excited to offer racing that will feel a lot closer to 2019 normal, and we have taken some lessons away from the past year to make the experience better than ever for racers,” Frisco’s Recreation Programs Manager Linsey Joyce said in the release.

Participants can register at RunTheRockies.com . Registration includes professional timing by Maverick Sports Promotions, a piece of commemorative race gear and prizes for the top three male and female finishers in each age group. Cancellations will be accepted, and racers should email Joyce at linseyj@townoffrisco.com by July 12 to receive a refund.

There is an 11:30 a.m. cut-off time for the 10K and half-marathon. Participants hoping to walk the race are encouraged to register for the 10K.

For more information, contact linseyj@townoffrisco.com or 970-668-9133.