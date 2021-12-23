Skate with Santa at Stephen C. West Ice Area on Christmas Eve
Before heading out for a night of deliveries on Christmas Eve, Santa will stop by for some family fun at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge.
The arena will be open for skating with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. All regular public skating fees will apply.
Rental skates, helmets and skating aids are available for new skaters.
