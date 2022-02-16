Special Olympics needs volunteers for track and field, gymnastics
Special Olympics Summit County is looking for volunteers for its track and field team as well as a new gymnastics program. Practice days are to be determined but will most likely be on weekends. Both sports will run from April until mid-June.
Sport proficiency is helpful but not required. All volunteers must undergo a background check and complete online training. If interested, contact Diane Mikulis at dianebmikulis@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.