Stay calm with classical music and yoga in Summit County

Meta Yoga Studios SUP instructor Leslie Ross flows through poses on Maggie Pond with the green trails of Breckenridge Ski Resort in the background. Sessions from Meta Yoga Studios and other local companies are a great way to relax this weekend.

Katie Girtman, Studio Kiva Photography / Special to the Daily

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Hardly anything is normal this summer, but it was nice to get outside and participate in my first Silverthorne First Friday in what has felt like eons. It wasn’t big or extravagant — not drawing massive crowds was partly the point — but the simplicity of walking along the river, meeting artists in person and breathing in the fresh air was a relief. It’s amazing what little, pleasant things we took for granted before the pandemic.

Throughout the stroll, I listened to clarinets and brass play soothing sounds that were another reminder of how much I miss live music. I enjoyed seeing the Colorado Symphony and other ensembles perform televised productions on the Fourth of July, but it isn’t the same as seeing the musicians right in front of you.

I should note that I wouldn’t call myself a classical aficionado, however. The last symphonic event I remember attending was “A Light in the Void” in 2018 — a unique performance that combined narrative and scientific lectures with Grammy-nominated Austin Wintory’s score — and I don’t recall many that preceded it.

But as stress and anxiety levels run high during the pandemic, I do yearn for the calming effects of a violin or a flute.

Thankfully, for those that either missed the First Friday performances or are looking for more, Silverthorne has two small concerts planned in the coming days. A Summit County Community Orchestra woodwind quintet will play from 5-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center lawn, 460 Blue River Parkway. Janet Harriman will play the harp at the same time and place on Friday, Aug. 21.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance during both free events. Classical music lovers also can tune into Colorado Public Radio at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, to hear Hayden’s Symphony No. 45 in F-sharp minor recorded from the Breckenridge Music Festival as part of the station’s Summerfest 2020.

For those who can’t spend these summer nights under the stars next to a campfire, Copper Mountain Resort re-creates the experience at 6:30 p.m. each Saturday. Families can roast s’mores and sing along with Randall McKinnon at the resort’s Center Village for an evening of relaxing fun.

For a dose of exercise and tranquility, give yoga a try. There are a few local opportunities to take deep, calming breathes outside. You can work off that s’more with yoga at Copper’s East Village at 12:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. The sessions are free, but a donation is encouraged and a reservation at CopperColorado.com is required.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area hosts yoga on the A-Frame Perch from 11 a.m. to noon every Friday and Sunday. The cost is $15 and required reservations are made at ArapahoeBasin.com.

Now that I’ve invested in my own yoga mat, I checked out yoga at the Dillon Farmers Market with Bhava Yoga a few weeks ago. The view of the reservoir makes it unlike any yoga session I’ve done before. The class is held at 9 a.m. each Friday for $15. Visit BhavaYogaCo.com to register.

One type of yoga I haven’t tried yet is on a stand-up paddleboard. Meta Yoga Studios hosts yoga on Breckenridge’s Maggie Pond from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Visit MetaYogaStudios.com to sign up for $38, which includes a paddleboard rental.

Like the airplane safety message goes, be sure to affix your own oxygen mask before assisting others. Who knows when the pandemic will end, so be sure to schedule self-care.

What I’m Watching ‘Little America’ From the brilliant minds of Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon and Alan Yang, the Apple TV+ show “Little America” is a micro view of America as a cultural melting pot. Episodes tell poignant tales of an Indian boy working at his family’s motel and competing in a spelling bee, a Latina teenager cleaning houses and playing squash, and a Nigerian student becoming a cowboy to fit into Oklahoma, among others. The anthology is based on a collection of true stories published in Epic Magazine, making each episode that much more inspiring and heartwarming. Closing credits show where the people are today and highlight their universally relatable dreams.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit.