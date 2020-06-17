Explore Summit Bike Guide 2020: Frisco Bike Park

A mountain biker hits a wall ride at Frisco Bike Park with the Tenmile Range in view in the distance.

Todd Powell / town of Frisco

Trail Details Rating: Moderate/Advanced Hours: Dawn to dusk daily Season: May-October Cost: Free Parking: Frisco Day Lodge and Nordic Center lots, 621 Recreation Way

Tony’s two-cents: The Frisco Bike Park is a perfect pair at the Frisco Adventure Park and is located next to the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area trail. The park has four distinct features for mountain bikers looking to progress their park skills: a pump track, a slopestyle course, dirt jumps and a dual slalom course. Open from dawn to dusk through summer and into the fall, the free park is one of the favorite hangout spots for many local kids. Be sure to check out the Frisco Bike Park page on Facebook for more trail details and weather closures, as summer afternoon thunderstorms are common in Summit County.

– Antonio Olivero

DESCRIPTION

There are dozens of features at the park for kids and adults alike to hit. Looking for more traditional wooden and natural hits? The park has got you covered. Yearning for gravity line drops on your new downhill bike? They got it.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The pump track’s continuous dirt loop of rollers and berms is an ideal place to learn handling skills while adjusting to riding above 9,000 feet. The slopestyle course has hybrid dirt-jump-to-trail options for riders progressing beyond a beginner level. If you really want to begin or perfect your ability to link maneuvers through a full “run,” the dirt-jump line facility is somewhere you can loop for the whole day, and the dual-slalom course will challenge your ability to handle in speed as you pedal and maneuver your way through bumps, jumps and S-curves.

Ultimately the park is best known for its signature dirt jumps. If you don’t want to pony up to send it at Keystone Bike Park, Frisco’s free-to-ride dirt-jump lines will get your blood rushing.

If you need to hydrate or calorie-up, the adjacent Frisco Day Lodge is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends starting on June 1 (check with the town of Frisco for COVID-19 protocols). At times, hours may be limited for private rentals. To find out more about the park, go to TownOfFrisco.com.