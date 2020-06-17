Explore Summit Bike Guide 2020: Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area
Distance: 14 miles of mountain bike trails
Rating: Easy/moderate
Elevation: 9,000 feet to 9,350 feet
Trail: Singletrack, doubletrack with multiple connecting loops
Season: End of May to mid-October
Connectors: Frisco Rec Path, Lake Dillon Rec Path, Miners Creek Road, the Peaks Trail
Parking: Frisco Adventure Park/Nordic Center
The Peninsula is great because it melts quick and opens early. The views are unbeatable, especially of the water. The wildflowers, especially the blue lupines, have been beautiful over the past couple of summers. And they are adding all kinds of new trails, so I’ve been riding the new parts of the Perimeter trail, which are awesome. For our Summit Tigers high-school mountain-bike team and the Colorado High School Cycling League this venue and its trails are the setting for the maiden race of the season. Also, be sure to remember to keep the singletrack single, don’t ride off the trail. Get off, walk around. Ride through puddles not around them.
– Marla Dyer-Biggin
DESCRIPTION
Frisco’s Nordic Center and Trails Manager Pete Swenson, says the best feature of the Frisco Peninsula’s 14 mountain bike trails is the family-friendly nature of them. It’s reflected in the event’s hosted here, such as the Frisco Bay Invitational, the maiden race each summer for the Colorado High School Cycling League and the Frisco Roundup, the fun all-ages event put on by Jeff Westcott and Maverick Sports Promotions that ushers in the Summit Mountain Challenge each summer.
“Just the fact a family can come and park easy and riders from the age of kids on Strider bikes to people that are looking for double-black-diamond jump lines, we’ve got those,” Swenson said.
Swenson and the community at large are really excited for the upgrades to the Peninsula’s renowned Perimeter Trail in the summer of 2020 . The upgrades will bring the loop up to four miles and improve the remaining scrappy elements of the trail. He also highlighted an added two miles of in-land singletrack for the Peninsula and improved trail signage coming through the summer.
If you’re looking for singletrack riding, Swenson highlighted the Perimeter Trail as well as the Peak One and Phat Loop trails. The Perimeter Trail is known for being one of the only mountain-bike trails in the county that borders a lake the entire way, following along the Lake Dillon shoreline. Swenson describes Peak One and the Phat Loop as kind of “hero singletrack,” trails that take you through awe-inspiring views of aspens and pine trees.
It’s worth noting the Peninsula is usually one of the first areas of mountain bike terrain in the county to thaw out — even during a wet, unpredictable spring — making it a great area to warm up for the season. Riders should be ready for heavy use in May and June leading to ruts and loose dirt and be sure to hold a tight line on corners. If the entrance gate is closed that usually means the area is too wet to ride. Many trees along the trail have been removed, so expect to be out in the sun. There are near-endless route combinations, but every trail leads back to one of the three parking lots so it’s almost impossible to get lost.
