Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance hosting season kickoff event

The Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance (SCoMBA) is hosting a season kickoff party on Saturday, June 18, from 1-7 p.m. at Angry James Brewery in Silverthorne.

The event is jam packed with events including shuttle rides, guided rides, bike tuneups, live music, food and drinks.

The event will have a total of four shuttles that will leave the brewery every 30 minutes at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. All shuttles will start and end at the brewery.

All abilities and age groups are welcome to participate in the kickoff event. A musical performance by the Lightship Dragster is planned for 3:30 p.m.

Along with group rides, shuttles, beers and live music, the event will also feature over $3,000 in door prizes. Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance will also discuss the projects the group has planned for the summer.

Tickets for the event range in price value but all include a beer ticket for those of age. Shuttle ride tickets cost $25, guided full rides cost $15 and quick bike tune-ups from Gore Range Sports will cost $25.

Melodies Food Truck will be on site to provide food. Additional fundraising tickets will be on sale for door prizes.

Angry James Brewery is located at 421 Adams Ave., Silverthorne. For more information email Ben Ferrante at ben.ferrante@scomba.org .