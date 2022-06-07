Summit County’s 9th annual bike to work day to be held on June 22

Summit County’s Physical Activity and Nutrition Team of the Summit is helping host its ninth annual countywide bike to work day on Wednesday, June 22, from 7:30-10:30 a.m.

The event doesn’t just encourage participants to bike to their place of work. It also challenges people to also bike wherever they may be going throughout the day.

The organization behind the event say biking is not only a healthy, physical activity. It also helps in reducing the impact of climate change. the company says.

Throughout the county, there will be six bike to work day stations where free swag, bike tune-ups, prizes and breakfast will be available to those participating in the event.

The stations include: Blue River Plaza in Breckenridge, Point Dillon in Dillon, Silverthorne Pavilion, Keystone Employee Center, Main Street at the Historic Park in Frisco, upper level of county commons in Frisco and Summit Cove at the intersection of Swan Mountain Road and U.S. Highway 6.

From 4-9 p.m. the Breckenridge Arts District will close out the event with a free bike-in movie, an arts and crafts tent and live music.

For the most up to date information visit the Physical Activity and Nutrition Team of the Summit’s Facebook page.