Explore Summit Bike Guide 2020: Peaks Trail

Summit High mountain biker Samantha Hessel of Breckenridge rides on the Peaks Trail during the Summit Mountain Challenge’s Peaks Trail Time Trial in August 2019.

Trail Details Time: 1 hour to 1.5 hours Rating: Moderate/Advanced Type: Singletrack Elevation: 9,084-10,230 (Gain of 951) Season: June to September Connectors: Colorado Trail, Gold Hill, Miners Creek Road, South Rainbow, Rainbow Lake, Siberian Loop, Zendo, Toad Alley, Game Trail, Wire Patch Road, Swinger, Ski Hill Road, Tenmile Rec Path, Lake Dillon Rec Path, Upper Blue Rec Path Parking: Peak Trailhead where County Road 3 becomes Ski Hill Road in Breckenridge

This is classic Summit County singletrack, from a rocky-and-rooty start to the ride from the start near Breckenridge Ski Resort to more flowy, speedy singletrack over the final 2 miles to Frisco. This is also a locals-favorite route included in the annual Summit Mountain Challenge Peaks Trail Time Trial event.

It can be ridden as a tough ascent from Frisco to Breckenridge for those looking to kick their butt, but the downhill route, which has a bit of uphill feel at the start, is the way most Summit locals ride this legendary stretch.

Starting just below 10,000 feet the Peaks Trail will dip and ascend through the first mile of the trail before climbing gradually to the trail’s high-point at 10,230 feet. From here the middle section of the trail heads toward Frisco, the northern end of Breckenridge Ski Resort will be above and at the rider’s left. After dipping down to about 9,890 feet, the trail will generally climb again up to the 4.5-mile mark. From there the first 0.4 miles will have a moderate descent before a full-throttle thrill over the last 3-ish miles of the trail.

When descending Peaks, experts recommend riders to keep their eyes peeled and to shout ahead of turns, as the singletrack sees a lot of two-way traffic from the two Summit County towns. Over the final three miles, be aware that the trail has almost 1,000 feet of descent with grades averaging around negative 7%. The blind, steep corners and turns through the forest at the foothills of the Tenmile Range is enthralling for adept, technical riders, but it should be pumped through it safely.