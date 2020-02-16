Summit High boys basketball reaches 11 wins with pair of road victories

The Summit High School Tigers boys varsity basketball team comes together to huddle during its game versus Palisade on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Summit High in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — The Summit High School boys basketball team picked up a pair of wins to round out the week to improve their record to 11-11 on the season. On Saturday in their 72-51 win at Eagle Valley, Summit junior Nazarie Poliuk had an offensive outburst of 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field.

The Tigers also received nine points apiece from senior Corbin Furrey and junior Hector Diaz, while senior guard Ben Rider led the team with eight rebounds. The Tigers pulled away from the Devils with a 17-9 advantage in the second quarter and a 22-10 margin in the third quarter to take a 52-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

On Thursday in their 68-49 win over Lake County, junior Cam Kalaf and Poliuk led the Tigers with 16 and 13 points, respectively, Poliuk shooting 3-of-8 from behind the arc. Diaz snagged six steals in a game where Summit amassed 24 total to rally back from a 16-10 deficit after the first quarter.

The Tigers girls basketball team (8-11) defeated Lake County 38-27 Thursday night before losing at Eagle Valley Saturday 48-46 in overtime. Summit was led by freshman Autumn Rivera’s double-double in the form of 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting and 13 rebounds to defeat Lake County. Against Eagle Valley.

The Summit boys are scheduled to next play at 2 p.m. Saturday at home versus Steamboat Springs while the girls will host Aspen Wednesday (5:30 p.m.).