Summit Tigers men’s rugby team hosting all-comer touch rugby, joins fall league
Following a successful spring season, the Summit Tigers men’s rugby team is continuing on its upward path by announcing the team will be playing in the Rugby Colorado 7’s league this fall.
In addition to joining the fall league, the Summit men’s rugby team plays touch rugby in order to prepare for the upcoming fall season every Thursday evening at 6 p.m. The weekly touch rugby session takes place on the Kingdom Park turf field at the Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road, and everyone is invited to come out in order to give rugby a try.
The team is actively looking for incoming freshmen and anyone else who has never played before to join the team ahead of the fall season. The team is looking to fill a roster of at least 20 rugby players.
For more information, email head coach Lance French at lfrench1010@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.