Summit Tigers men’s rugby team hosting all-comer touch rugby, joins fall league

The Summit boys rugby team prepares for a scrum in a match against Castle Rock on April 16 at Regis University. Following a successful spring season, the Tigers are joining the Rugby Colorado 7's league and looking for new players to fill the roster.

Jack Hodge/Courtesy photo

Following a successful spring season, the Summit Tigers men’s rugby team is continuing on its upward path by announcing the team will be playing in the Rugby Colorado 7’s league this fall.

In addition to joining the fall league, the Summit men’s rugby team plays touch rugby in order to prepare for the upcoming fall season every Thursday evening at 6 p.m. The weekly touch rugby session takes place on the Kingdom Park turf field at the Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road, and everyone is invited to come out in order to give rugby a try.

The team is actively looking for incoming freshmen and anyone else who has never played before to join the team ahead of the fall season. The team is looking to fill a roster of at least 20 rugby players.

For more information, email head coach Lance French at lfrench1010@gmail.com .