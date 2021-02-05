Super Bowl will be available for antenna TV viewers in Summit County

The Summit Public Radio & TV transmission station on Bald Mountain. The nonprofit announced the Super Bowl will be broadcast over the air on Channel 10.1 in Summit County.

Photo from Summit Public Radio & TV

The Super Bowl is still on in Summit County. On the air, that is.

The battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set to air on CBS at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. That station is typically found on Summit Public Radio & TV’s Channel 8.1 for local antenna users, but the channel is not currently broadcasting.

To ensure that local TV antenna viewers will be able to watch the Super Bowl, the nonprofit has moved its CBS broadcast channel to Channel 10.1 while it continues to work to get the other channel back online.

Channel 10.1 previously aired Colorado Public Television, which is currently offline.