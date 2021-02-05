Super Bowl will be available for antenna TV viewers in Summit County
The Super Bowl is still on in Summit County. On the air, that is.
The battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set to air on CBS at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. That station is typically found on Summit Public Radio & TV’s Channel 8.1 for local antenna users, but the channel is not currently broadcasting.
To ensure that local TV antenna viewers will be able to watch the Super Bowl, the nonprofit has moved its CBS broadcast channel to Channel 10.1 while it continues to work to get the other channel back online.
Channel 10.1 previously aired Colorado Public Television, which is currently offline.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.