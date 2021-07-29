Walk a dog, walk through a story or walk on a mountain

A Great Pyrenees named Teton walks with his owners Kim and Reid Storch at The League for Animals & People of the Summit’s K94K event on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. The event returns this Saturday, July 31.

Photo by Libby Stanford / Summit Daily News archives

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

I spent the past weekend surrounded by various animals thanks to dog sitting and other scenarios. It reminded me of the times I would walk my family dog down in Alamosa. She unfortunately doesn’t live in Summit County, but I have plenty of opportunities to live vicariously through other folks in this dog-loving region.

The community’s love for our four-legged friends is often on display during the annual League for Animals & People of the Summit’s K94K. The fun run/walk is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the money helps the organization to continue its mission of providing financial aid to low-income county residents and workers for veterinary bills and spay/neuter vouchers.

The race begins at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at the Frisco Historic Park, 120 E. Main St. Following the race, at 10 a.m. is the annual Mountain Mutt competition, which gives prizes for the oldest and youngest dogs, biggest and smallest dogs, best dressed, best singer, best dancer and best pet-owner lookalike.

The morning will also include an obstacle course, door prizes, paw painting, pupachinos and live music from local Randall McKinnon. Be sure to bring your wallet as well so that you can bid on the silent auction for things like gift certificates and pet items.

It costs $25 to preregister with one or no dogs, and it cost an extra $15 for each additional dog. Prices increase by $5 the day of the race. Visit SummitLAPS.org to register.

Up for more walking? Then head over to the Frisco Adventure Park, 616 Recreation Way, with the little ones to check out the town’s Story Walk. The family-friendly activity takes participants through an outdoor path with snippets of “The Little Mountain Mermaid” by Sunnie Zenger and Alison Fairbrother posted along the way. Read and spend time outside together for a fun and relaxing afternoon.

The walk is a half-mile hike on the Beach Trail at the Frisco Adventure Park from the trailhead by the ballfields to Dillon Reservoir.

Slightly more strenuous hikes can be found at local ski resorts. You can hike with a ranger from the Dillon Ranger District at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at Copper Mountain Resort. People can meet at the American Eagle lift for a moderate excursion with a modest elevation gain. No dogs are allowed, and free registration is required at CopperColorado.com.

There are guided wildflower hikes on the other side of the county at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Each Monday is a chance to take in the mountainous beauty usually hidden by the snow as you explore the Alpine flora. Be sure to dress in layers, bring water and be ready for any weather as the nonrefundable event happens rain or shine.

Like Copper’s tour, no dogs are allowed. Hikes cost $25. Visit ArapahoeBasin.com to make your required reservation. Guests should check in at the season pass office by 9:45 a.m. to be ready when the chairlift opens at 10 a.m.