Where are electric bikes allowed in Summit County?

With summer quickly approaching, Summit County’s roads and trails are getting busy with cyclists, walkers, runners and electric bike riders.

Since e-bikes are gaining in popularity, the Dillon Ranger District is offering several tips to help e-bike riders understand where e-bikes are permitted.

In the Dillon Ranger District, e-bikes are allowed on all roads and trails that are open to motorized vehicles during the summer travel season.

Summer travel dates vary by location, so riders are encouraged to check with the Dillon Ranger District or use the Motor Vehicle Use Maps at http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver .

All class of e-bikes including classes 1, 2 and 3 are considered motorized vehicles by the Forest Service, so they are not permitted on nonmotorized trails in the Dillon Ranger District, including those that are open to nonmotorized mountain bikes.

A few exceptions do exist in areas where another agency or organization is managing trails on the Dillon Ranger District under a permit or agreement. These exceptions include Class 1 e-bikes being permitted on the Summit County Recpath System, all-classes of e-bikes being allowed at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area and all classes of e-bikes being permitted at Copper Mountain Resort.

At Copper Mountain Resort, e-bikes may be used to ride up Mountain Road to access the downhill bike trails, but the bikes are not authorized to be hauled up via the lift due to the size and weight of the bike. E-bikes are also not authorized on the Colorado Trail.

For more information, contact the Dillon Ranger District at 970-468-5400 or visit the office at 680 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.