White River National Forest temporarily closes climbing area to protect falcons

The White River National Forest has temporarily closed a popular rock climbing spot in Lime Creek Canyon in order to protect nesting peregrine falcons in the area.

Peregrine falcons prefer to nest in cliffs away from human disturbance and the pair of falcons located in the south area of Lime Creek Canyon established their nest before summer recreation began.

Peregrine falcons can be disturbed by the presence of humans to the point that adult falcons can become agitated. The agitation can lead to displacement and sometimes will fail to provide food and shelter for their young.

The cliffs and the surroundings of an area known to climbers as “Jellystone Park” will be closed through July 31 including the “Endless Wall” and “Magic Forest” climbing routes.

Climbing routes in the north area of the canyon that will not impact the falcons will remain open.

The complete closure order and maps are available at FS.USDA.gov.