Arapahoe Basin and Bluebird Backcountry season passes to include limited access to both ski areas

Skiers are pictured at Bluebird Backcountry. Limited access to the backcountry ski area will be included on Loveland Ski Area season passes.

Photo from Castner Photography / Bluebird Backcountry

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Bluebird Backcountry have joined forces.

Bluebird Backcountry, a backcountry ski area between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs, announced in a news release on Wednesday that 2021-22 season passholders will get two unrestricted days at A-Basin. Bluebird Backcountry season passholders that purchase this month will also get a voucher for 50% off a lift ticket at A-Basin this spring. The release noted that A-Basin projects a closing date in June this year.

A-Basin season passholders will get two day passes to Bluebird Backcountry that can be used Monday, Thursday or Friday during the 2021-22 season.

Bluebird Backcountry season passes for the 2021-22 season will go on sale Thursday, April 8, starting at $229. Renewing passholders can purchase a pass for $30 less. Passes can be purchased at BluebirdBackcountry.com . A-Basin passes went on sale in March and are available at ArapahoeBasin.com .