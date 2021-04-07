Arapahoe Basin and Bluebird Backcountry season passes to include limited access to both ski areas
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Bluebird Backcountry have joined forces.
Bluebird Backcountry, a backcountry ski area between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs, announced in a news release on Wednesday that 2021-22 season passholders will get two unrestricted days at A-Basin. Bluebird Backcountry season passholders that purchase this month will also get a voucher for 50% off a lift ticket at A-Basin this spring. The release noted that A-Basin projects a closing date in June this year.
A-Basin season passholders will get two day passes to Bluebird Backcountry that can be used Monday, Thursday or Friday during the 2021-22 season.
Bluebird Backcountry season passes for the 2021-22 season will go on sale Thursday, April 8, starting at $229. Renewing passholders can purchase a pass for $30 less. Passes can be purchased at BluebirdBackcountry.com. A-Basin passes went on sale in March and are available at ArapahoeBasin.com.
