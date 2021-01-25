 Arapahoe Basin opens the Beaver, turns attention to Montezuma Bowl | SummitDaily.com
Arapahoe Basin opens the Beaver, turns attention to Montezuma Bowl

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Montezuma Bowl is shown from Zuma chairlift.
Photo from Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Saturday via Twitter that the Beavers area is officially open. Ninteen of 24 runs in the three sections of the Beavers — Beavers intermediate terrain, lower Beavers zone and upper Beavers zone — are open, according to the ski area’s website.

The ski area is now working to get areas of Montezuma Bowl open. A-Basin Chief Operating Office Alan Henceroth wrote in his blog Saturday that the bowl opened temporarily that afternoon.

“Montezuma Bowl is looking pretty good,” Henceroth wrote. “We should see more and more skiing and riding in the coming days.”

