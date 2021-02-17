Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens the Steep Gullies

The Steep Gullies at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is officially open for the season. The ski area announced the opening on social media Tuesday after receiving 2 inches of snow overnight and 11 inches over the weekend. The Steep Gullies consists of five runs rated as extreme terrain and is often one of the last areas to open on the mountain.

A-Basin’s website describes the Steep Gullies as 129 acres of the most challenging skiing on the mountain with steep runs and narrow chutes. Skiers and snowboarders must hike or skin back to the bottom of the Pallavicini Lift after completing a run in the area. With the addition of Steep Gullies, over 90% of A-Basin’s runs are open, leaving only terrain parks and the ski area’s East Wall as closed.