Arapahoe Basin Ski Area season pass prices set to increase

Tuesday, Sept. 7, is the final day to buy an Arapahoe Basin Ski Area season pass for $599 for adults. The price will increase by $100 on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Prices also are expected to increase on other types of A-Basin season passes — including the midweek season pass, priced at $459; the senior and military passes, priced at $329; and the three-, four- and five-day passes, priced at $199, $229 and $259, respectively — though it is unknown how much those passes will increase. Children 5 and younger ski free.

A-Basin announced in March that it will cap the number of season passes it sells to 10% fewer than were sold for the 2020-21 season, but officials did not say how many that was.

The ski area will also limit the number of lift tickets sold each day.

The unusual move is part of an effort “to preserve the culture and vibe” of Summit County’s oldest ski area, according to Chief Operating Officer Al Henceroth.

He said the ski area will measure success by reducing parking challenges and keeping lines for lifts and other services short.

Purchase passes at ArapahoeBasin.com .