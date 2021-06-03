Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to close Sunday
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced that it will close for the season on Sunday, June 6.
Those looking to take advantage of closing weekend will have top-to-bottom access to runs off the Black Mountain Express and Lenawee lifts in addition to the Treeline Terrain Park. All beginner terrain has been closed and the conditions are only suitable for experienced skiers and riders, according to the ski area. Uphill access will also close for the season Sunday night.
In addition to full-day lift tickets, A-Basin is offering $29 tickets on Sunday afternoon that will be valid from 2-4 p.m. Live bands will be performing at the base area from 1-4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. All lift tickets must be purchased online.
A-Basin will begin daily summer operations on June 25.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.