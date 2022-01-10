Breckenridge opens Imperial Express, highest lift in North America

After picking up a surprise 6 inches over the weekend, Breckenridge Ski Resort announced Sunday, Jan. 9, that Imperial Express SuperChair is open for the season with access to Imperial Bowl and Imperial Ridge.

Serving in-bounds terrain above 12,800 feet, the Imperial Express is the highest chairlift in North America. The move means the resort now has 65% of its terrain open.

The lift opened once the resort had tallied 136 inches on the season. Last season, the lift opened Feb. 19 when the resort had 173 inches of snow. In the 2019-20 season, it opened Dec. 20, when there was 131 inches of total season snowfall at Breckenridge.

Also over the weekend, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area picked up 4 inches of snow, Keystone Resort tallied 3 inches and is 54% open, Copper Mountain Resort picked up 2 inches and is 80% open, and Loveland Ski Area reported 1 inch and is 47% open.