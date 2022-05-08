Breckenridge resident takes 2nd place at business competition

Jonathan Rosenblum of Middletown, Connecticut, left, and Jack Hurlbert of Breckenridge took second place in the personal venture category at the Connecticut State Business Plan Competition. Hurlbert and Rosenblum created the mobile app ULLR, a snow sports ski guide.

Daniel Passapera/Courtesy photo

Jack Hurlbert of Breckenridge took second place at the Connecticut State Business Plan Competition.

Hurlbert, along with his partner Jonathan Rosenblum, created the mobile app ULLR, a snowsports guide. It suggests trails based on riding habits, and allows users to get updates about lift lines, lift prices, traffic and weather information. The pair hopes to launch the app in late 2023.

The annual competition, sponsored by the Entrepreneurship Foundation, was open to students enrolled in either a two- or four-year university. The event featured two main categories: personal venture and new venture. ULLR took second in the personal venture category.