Breckenridge Ski Resort to host uphill access informational session

Breckenridge Ski Resort is hosting a virtual informational session to discuss uphill access policies and safety. According to a press release, the session will be hosted by resort representatives and is open to the public. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, via Microsoft Teams. The event can be accessed at Bit.ly/3ecBZUe .

The release explained that the resort has seen increased uphill access use this winter. The goal of the session is to promote safety and provide information about Breckenridge’s uphill access policies and guidelines. The event is also meant to provide a discussion forum regarding current and future management of uphill access at Breckenridge.