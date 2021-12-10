CDOT’s Snowstang offers bus service to and from area ski resorts

The Colorado Department of Transportation is bringing back its Snowstang bus service starting this weekend.

According to a news release , the service will resume Saturday, Dec. 11. It’ll provide round trips from Denver to Copper Mountain Resort, Loveland Ski Area and ski areas in Steamboat Springs. On Saturday, Dec. 18, the bus will start offering trips to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

The service will operate on the weekends and holidays through mid-April. This includes holidays like New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day but excludes Christmas Day weekend.

Riders should hop on at Denver’s Union Station and the Denver Federal Center, where all four routes depart. Round-trip tickets for Loveland, A-Basin and Copper are $25. A round-trip to Steamboat is $40. Discounts for seniors are available, and children ages 11 and younger can ride for free if an accompanying adult pays full price.

A two-for-one ticket is also available the next two weekends, meaning riders can purchase a full-fare adult ticket and get another one for free. Tickets can be purchased at RideBustang.com or through the Bustang app, JustRide Bustang.

Those using the service are required to wear face masks.

The service originally launched in 2019 but was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic. The buses carry 51 passengers, are climate controlled and have Wi-Fi, a restroom, and USB and power outlets.