Copper Mountain 2021-22 passes on sale March 22

Copper Mountain Resort has released pricing information for its 2021-22 season passes, which go on sale Monday, March 22, and has announced that parking reservations are no longer required at the resort’s Alpine and Far East lots. The resort stated in a news release that it does not anticipate that it will need to require parking reservations for any of its lots next season.

The price of an adult Copper season pass for the 2021-22 season will start at $649, and adult season pass purchasers can receive a free season pass for youths ages 15 and younger. Early pricing on adult passes increased by $50 compared with 2020-21 early prices.

Early pricing for 2021-22 season passes:

Adult (ages 18 and older): $649

College: $439

Teen (ages 13-17): $439

Child (ages 5-12): $299

4 and younger: free

Existing Copper season passholders who renew their adult pass for the 2021-22 season by May 11 will receive a $50 discount. To receive early lift access and other amenities, the Premier Pass upgrade is $399. Copper announced that for the 2021-22 winter, season pass purchasers will receive one day of premier access. Season passes include three days each at Monarch Mountain and Taos Ski Valley.

Copper is offering four-packs starting at $279. If purchased by May 11, four-pack passes will include a fifth day. Copper also is offering a new season parking pass for interior lots starting at $399.

The resort’s COVID-19 Passholder Promise automatically will be added to season passes, Premier Passes and four-packs. The Passholder Promise gives passholders the option to defer their pass for any reason by Sept. 30 to be used as a 2022-23 season pass. Copper also offers a payment plan for 2021-22 pass products.