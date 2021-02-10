Copper Mountain Resort reinstates group lessons

Copper Mountain Resort has reinstated group lessons after starting the season with only private lessons for related parties at its ski and ride school.

Group lessons went on sale Jan. 11. Half-day group lessons are offered for skiers and snowboarders ages 8-17 and cost $149. Lessons must be booked at least two days in advance, and there is a maximum of six students per lesson.

Although reservations are not refundable, lessons can be rescheduled for another date during the 2020-21 season. For children younger than 7, the resort will continue to offer only private lessons. Face masks are required, and guests must complete a health screening prior to a lesson.