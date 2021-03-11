Copper Mountain Resort to host uphill race series

Copper Mountain Resort is hosting an uphill race series, which will take place every other Saturday starting this weekend. Race participants will have a 2 1/2 hour window to complete each of three timed races in the series. Races will take place on Copper’s existing uphill routes.

The races will take place from 6-8:30 a.m. March 13, March 27 and April 10. On each race day, there will be three heats of 25 racers. Registration for each race is $15 and can be completed at Bit.ly/3rD2CW6 .

Each participant will be entered into a drawing to win gear from Mammut, the event sponsor. During the final race, the Copper Cup, an award will be given to the top five competitors of the week.

Racers are required to wear face masks in the start and finish areas.