Copper Mountain Resort to open Monday with 4 lifts, 6 trails

Copper Mountain Resort is scheduled to open to the public Monday, Nov. 22, with more than 70 acres of terrain across six trails.

The American Eagle lift in Center Village will open at 9 a.m. providing access to Excelerator later in the day. EZ Rider and Pitchfork lifts also will be open in the base area.

Opening day trails include greens EZ Rider and Green Acres, blues Rhapsody and Main Vein, and blacks Mine Dump and CDL’s Trail No. 20. A Woodward pop-up park also will be available.

Copper is the final Summit County ski area to open its slopes to the public.

Ahead of opening day, the resort will host a screening of Faction Skis’ “Roots” Sunday, Nov. 21, at Ten Mile Tavern, 209 Ten Mile Circle, Center Village. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the film begins at 5:15 p.m. RSVP at CopperColorado.com/events .

On opening day, the ski area promises a festive atmosphere with swag, treats and hot chocolate for those who arrive early, including a free Yeti rambler and Mammut hoodie for the first 50 people to unload the American Eagle lift. A DJ also will be playing music throughout the day in the base area.

The music continues Friday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 27. On Nov. 26, DJ Benjë will perform from 3-6 p.m. at Eagle’s Landing in Center Village followed by a snowcat parade and fireworks show. On Nov. 27, Denver-based musician Daniel Rodriguez will play a live set starting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boulder-based jam band Leftover Salmon at 5 p.m.