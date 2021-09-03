Epic Pass prices set to increase after Labor Day

Monday, Sept. 6, is the last day to get the lowest price on Epic Passes this season before prices go up Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Priced at $783 for adults, the Epic Pass offers unlimited, unrestricted access to 34 resorts in North America, including Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort in Summit County in addition to Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Crested Butte and Telluride elsewhere in Colorado.

The Epic Local Pass, priced at $583 for adults, offers unlimited, unrestricted access to 26 resorts, including Keystone and Breckenridge, as well as 10 days total at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb in Canada.

For those who only ski a few days each season, there’s the Epic Day Pass, which allows users to purchase one to seven days at rates that are discounted depending on how many days are added and whether users want holiday access. A four-day pass, for example, costs $323, or $80.75 per day for adults, for access to all resorts but no holiday days. A seven-day pass with access to 29 resorts and no holiday days is priced at $396, or $56.57 per day for adults.

For skiers and riders who plan to stay closer to home, the Summit Value Pass offers unlimited access to Keystone and Breckenridge for $471 for adults with blackout dates at Breckenridge during the holidays. The Keystone Plus Pass, priced at $311 for adults, includes unlimited access at Keystone with holiday blackouts, spring access to Breckenridge after April 1 and five restricted days at Crested Butte.

All pass prices represent a 20% decrease from last season. Vail Resorts announced the discounts in March, saying the move brings back prices last seen during the 2015-16 season, when Vail Resorts offered access to 11 North American resorts compared with 34 today.

The global resort operator said the move was part of an effort to grow the sport and make it more affordable. Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz added that he expected the change would also help improve the company’s bottom line.

All 2021-22 pass products come with Epic Coverage, which provides full or partial refunds for personal events like job loss, injury or illness, as well as for certain resort closures, including closures due to COVID-19. The coverage was introduced as part of 2020-21 season passes. However, Epic Pass holders from the 2020-21 season expressed frustration with the refund process.

The start to ski season is now just weeks away, with Vail Resorts announcing that it plans to open Keystone “as early as possible in October.” Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Loveland Ski Area also typically open sometime in mid- to late October, depending on conditions. Copper Mountain Resort typically opens in early November, and Breckenridge is set to open Nov. 12.