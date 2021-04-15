Forest Service approves Arapahoe Basin Ski Area plans for chairlift replacement, restaurant and more

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's proposal to replace the Lenawee chairlift has been approved by the White River National Forest.

Photo from White River National Forest

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s proposal to replace the Lenawee chairlift and build a warming hut and a barbecue restaurant has been approved by the White River National Forest.

The proposed improvements to the ski area include replacing the fixed-grip, three-person Lenawee lift with a high-speed detachable four- or six-person chairlift that would be able to bring skiers and snowboarders to the top of the mountain more efficiently. The proposed barbecue restaurant, called Midway Barbeque, would add onto the current midmountain service offered at Black Mountain Lodge. The warming hut, called the Steilhang Hut, would sit next to the East Wall avalauncher tower and provide year-round food service, indoor seating, composting toilets and an outdoor deck.

According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, existing lift towers will be retained where feasible and replaced if necessary in the Lenawee replacement. In addition, no trees will need to be removed for the improvements, and wetlands will be avoided.

The warming hut and barbecue restaurant are expected to take shape this summer, and the lift replacement is planned for summer 2022, according to ski area spokesperson Katherine Fuller.

115088_FSPLT3_5586769.pdf