Friends of Colorado Avalanche Information Center to host avalanche information webinar

Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center is hosting a live “Know Before You Go” webinar at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. The webinar was originally offered to Vail and Beaver Creek employees, friends and family, but as the organization is an EpicPromise grant recipient, the webinar is open to the public and free to attend.

Participants may access the webinar via Bit.ly/2P0UFvr . According to a news release, the webinar will be capped at 1,000 participants. The webinar is not meant to substitute formal backcountry training, but will provide an informational overview of avalanche awareness and may serve as a refresher for those who have gone through formal avalanche education courses.