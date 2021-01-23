Frisco announces virtual format for Up & At ‘Em Ski Race Series

Nordic skiers race at the 2018-19 Up & At ‘Em Ski Race Series at the Frisco Nordic Center. This year’s series will take place in a virtual format.

Photo by Joe Kusumoto

The Frisco Nordic Center’s Up & At ‘Em Ski Race Series kicks off Monday, Jan. 25, with a 6.5-kilometer self-timed, individual format to comply with COVID-19 event restrictions.

The series features four races ranging from 6.5-10 kilometers on groomed trails at the Frisco Nordic Center. There will be classic and skate ski categories for each age group. The series continues with 7.5 kilometer courses on Feb. 8 and 22 and a 10 kilometer course March 8.

Participants will have 72 hours to complete each course, which will be posted in advance online, and track their time on the Strava application.

Registration costs $15 per race for adults and $10 for youths 17 and younger. A pass for the full series is $45 for adults and $30 for youths. Registration and course maps can be found at FriscoNordic.com by clicking on Up & At ‘Em Ski Series.