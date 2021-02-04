Gold Run Nordic Center to be closed Friday and Saturday
The Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and all day Saturday, Nov. 6, while it hosts the 5K Classic high school Nordic race.
The race starts at 2 p.m. Friday, but no spectators will be allowed at the event.
The Nordic center also will host the Colorado High School Activities Association state championships on March 6.
