Ikon passes for 2021-22 season go on sale this week

Snowboarders enjoy fresh snow at Copper Mountain over Presidents Day weekend.

Photo from Copper Mountain

Alterra Mountain Co. has released pricing for the 2021-22 Ikon Pass, which goes on sale Thursday, March 11. Among pass products that increased in price, most saw around a 4% jump, while passes for children ages 4 and younger saw decreases in price.

According to a press release, Alterra is offering existing passholders renewal prices for all 2021-22 adult and young adult Ikon passes purchased before May 5. Renewal prices discount passes up to $100.

The full Ikon Pass will continue to offer skiers and riders unlimited access to Copper Mountain Resort and seven days at the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Summit County. There are no blackout dates on the Ikon Pass, and passholders also have access to 41 destinations outside of Summit County.

While early Ikon Pass prices increased more than 5% for adults in the 2020-21 season, prices remained the same this time around at $999 for an adult Ikon Pass and $739 for users ages 13 to 22. The price of a pass for children ages 5 to 12 has increased from $309 to $319, but passes for children ages 4 and under has decreased from $209 to $149.

The Ikon Base Pass provides skiers and snowboarders with unlimited access to Copper, five days at A-Basin, and access to 39 other ski areas. Blackout dates for the pass will take place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2 and on holiday weekends before Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day.

Ikon Base Pass prices will see increases in 2021-22 in all age groups except the youngest shredders. Base pass prices are $99, down 41%, for children ages 4 and under. Adult and young adult base passes increased in cost by about 4%, compared with an 8% bump in the 2020-21 season. Adult base passes are priced at $729 and young adult passes are $559. Children’s passes for ages 5 to 12 are also up about 4%, costing $279.

Ikon Base passholders will again have to pay an extra $150 for up to five days of access each at Aspen-Snowmass and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

The Ikon Session Pass, which was introduced last year and includes a total of four days of access to 30 resorts, including A-Basin, will go on sale for $399 for adults. Session pass prices have not been raised, and blackout dates are the same as the base pass.

Discounts for military personnel and college students are available. Payment plan options are also available, and free Adventure Assurance will continue.

The Adventure Assurance program allows 2021-22 Ikon Pass holders who do not use their pass prior to Dec. 9 to receive a credit of the purchase price to be used toward a 2022-23 pass. If passes are used but there is a COVID-19-related closure at any North American Ikon Pass destination from Dec. 18 to March 6, passholders will receive a credit toward a 2022-23 pass based on the number of days resorts were closed.

Alterra will also offer a child pass promotion for the 2021-22 season, allowing individuals to purchase up to two discounted passes for children ages 5 to 12 with the purchase of an adult Ikon or Ikon Base Pass. Child pass discounts are up to $100 per pass.