Keystone General Manager Jody Churich named Breckenridge Ski Resort’s next chief
Jody Churich will take over as Breckenridge Ski Resort’s new vice president and chief operating officer following John Buhler’s retirement. Churich has served as the vice president and general manager of Keystone Resort since October 2019 and will start her new role at Breckenridge on June 7.
“With the move to Breck, Jody joins the team at an exciting time, with the return of Epic Discovery this summer, construction of a new chairlift on Peak 7 and the resort’s 60th anniversary season ahead,” resort spokesperson Sara Lococo wrote in an email.
Churich has worked at several other ski areas throughout her career, including Park City Mountain Resort, Boreal Mountain and Soda Springs Mountain Resort.
