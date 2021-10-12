Keystone Resort installs new Peru Express towers

According to a post on Keystone Resort’s social media pages, the new Peru Express lift towers have been put in place in anticipation of the start of the 2021-22 ski season.

At the start of the off-season, Vail Resorts announced they would be spending more than $315 million in capital improvement projects this summer, including the remodeling of the Peru Express chairlift at Keystone. Vail Resorts also worked on plans to allow lift access to the Bergman and Erickson bowls, further expanding access to the terrain for the resort’s visitors.

After last ski season, the Peru Express was removed in order to install a new six-passenger lift that will move at a faster rate than the previous model. This will allow more skiers and riders to circulate around the mountain in order to enjoy all that Keystone Resort has to offer.

The improved chairlift will still start from Mountain House base area and will end at the same terminal as the previous iteration.