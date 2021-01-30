Keystone Resort to host uphill skiing informational session

Keystone Resort representatives are hosting a virtual information session to discuss uphill safety as well as the resort’s designated routes and uphill access policy and guidelines. The session is open to the public and will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3. The event will be hosted via Microsoft Teams at Bit.ly/36lZB4a.

According to a media release, in order to accommodate the high demand for uphill skiing this year the resort wants to make sure uphill users understand the uphill policy and designated routes. The event will also provide an open forum for discussion about the current and future management of uphill access at the ski resort.