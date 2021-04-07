Late-season skiing at Breckenridge to move to Peak 8

Spring skiing is here, and Breckenridge Ski Resort is moving to its late-season operations plan. The ski resort’s five peaks will remain open through April 18, but on April 19, skiing and snowboarding will be available only out of Peak 8. Resort spokesperson Sara Lococo noted in an email that in 2019, late-season operations were based out of Peak 7 but have switched to Peak 8 this season because construction on the new Peak 7 lift begins this spring.

According to a resort blog post , intermediate, advanced and expert terrain will be open on Peak 8 along with Imperial Bowl, Peak 7 Bowl, Horseshoe Bowl and Contest Bowl as long as conditions allow. No beginner terrain will be available. Lifts that will remain open after April 18 are the Colorado SuperChair, Rocky Mountain SuperChair, T-Bar and Imperial Express. Rip’s Ride will stay open through April 25, and the BreckConnect Gondola will stay open through April 30. Since the gondola will be closed during May, resort and town buses will transport skiers and snowboarders to the base of Peak 8.

From April 19-30, the North Gondola Lot will be $7 per day, and the Stables Lot will be $22 per day. Starting May 1 through the end of the season, parking at the North Gondola Lot will be free, and parking at the Stables Lot will be $10 per day.