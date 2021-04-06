Loveland Ski Area 2021-22 season passes on sale

Loveland Ski Area’s 2021-22 season passes are now available and can be used for the rest of this season through May 9 as well as all of next season.

In addition to Loveland, season passholders have access to other Colorado ski areas, including Purgatory, Monarch Mountain and Powderhorn Mountain Resort. Season passes come with a Powder Alliance membership and discounts on lessons, rentals and food at Loveland.

Adult season passes are available for $479 for people ages 23-69. Young adults ages 15-22 can get a pass for $349, passes for children ages 6-14 are $199, and passes for seniors ages 70 and older are $119. Passes for 2020-21 season passholders are discounted $40 for adults, $30 for young adults and $10 for children. Midweek — Monday through Friday — passes are $359.

Passes can be purchased at SkiLoveland.com/season-passes .