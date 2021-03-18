Mountain Collective passes on sale for 2021-22

The 2021-22 Mountain Collective season pass is now on sale. The pass provides two days of skiing or snowboarding at each of the 23 pass destinations, including Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Passholders can purchase additional day tickets for 50% off.

Pass prices are:

Adults ages 19 and older: $499

Teens ages 13-18: $399

Children ages 12 and younger: $129

Last season, the Mountain Collective pass was $469 for anyone ages 13 and older. According to a news release, those who purchase a pass now will get a third day at any resort on the pass, although the duration of the promotion was not specified. Mountain Collective will provide a full refund on passes if requested prior to Aug. 31, 2021.

Mountain Collective passes can be purchased at Store.MountainCollective.com .