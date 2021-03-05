 Photos: First Friday Rail Jam in Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com
Photos: First Friday Rail Jam in Silverthorne

The town of Silverthorne hosted its annual First Friday Rail Jam on March 5 at the Silverthorne Pavilion.

Among skiers, Mark Spinney took first, Cody Stern took second and Kiernan Fagan was third in the men’s division. Jenna Riccomini was first, Alex Thisted was second and Audrey Friess was third for the women.

Among snowboarders, Eazy Goebel placed first, Ben Longley was second and Mitch Holtz placed third in the men’s division. Kaitlyn Adams was first, Veda Hallen was second and Ellie Weiler was third for the women.

Highlights from Silverthorne's fourth annual First Friday Rail Jam on March 5 at the Silverthorne Pavilion.
Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan
