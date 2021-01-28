 Photos: Sledding fun in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com
Photos: Sledding fun in Breckenridge

Winter Sports Winter-sports |

Langston Grounds sleds Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Runway Sledding Hill in Breckenridge. She was with her twin sister, Lieghton, and her grandfather Donnie Grounds from Barry, Texas.
Photo by Elaine Collins
Donnie Grounds, of Barry, Texas, sleds with his granddaughter Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Runway Sledding Hill in Breckenridge.
Photo by Elaine Collins
Photo by Elaine Collins
Photo by Elaine Collins
Krisseli 12, Brynn, 12, McKenna, 12, and Stella, 6, sled Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the Runway Sledding Hill in Breckenridge.
Photo by Elaine Collins
Photo by Elaine Collins
The "sled shed" at Runway Sledding Hill in Breckenridge is pictured Wednesday, Jan. 27. The shed offers sleds to borrow and return for others to use.
Photo by Elaine Collins

