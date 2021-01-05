Slay at Home Speaker Series to feature local author Fritz Sperry
Local author Fritz Sperry will present as a guest speaker for the Slay at Home Speaker Series, which is organized by Weston Backcountry, a Minturn-based ski and snowboard company.
Josh Jespersen of the Journey Lines Project will host the event. Sperry, author of the “Making Turns” series, will discuss the backcountry zones he recommends this season. Josh Kling of Beacon Guidebooks also will talk about his favorite areas.
The virtual event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. The event is free to attend but participants have the ability to make a donation for backcountry education. Those interested can register at Bit.ly/3pSFYrp.
