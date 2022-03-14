Vail Resorts announces $20 starting wage for next ski season

Vail Resorts announced Monday, March 14, that it would increase its starting wage to $20 an hour for employees at all of its 37 North American resorts, including Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort in Summit County.

The change is set to take effect for the 2022-23 ski season, according to a news release from Vail Resorts.

Breckenridge and Keystone currently have a $15 an hour minimum wage, which was announced in June 2021.

The release also stated that entry-level ski patrollers and maintenance workers will start at $21 per hour and that non-entry-level hourly employees will see an unspecified increase in wages.

The wage increase is part of a larger $175 million annual investment in employees, which includes other benefits. The release stated that the resort operator is committed to accelerating progress on affordable housing, though no details were provided.

“Our top priority must be to support and invest in our employees — their wages, benefits, HR support, housing and career development,” CEO Kirsten Lynch is quoted as saying in the release.