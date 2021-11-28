Vail Resorts working to support environment, Summit community
Vail Resorts has reached 85% renewable electricity across all 34 of its North American resorts, as detailed in its 2020-21 EpicPromise progress report.
The EpicPromise report keeps track of the company’s efforts to preserve the environment, support employees and address the needs of mountain communities.
The resort is on track to reach its goal of net-zero operations in 2030. It was able to reach 85% renewable electricity with the help of its large-scale wind farm, which has been operating since June 2020.
The company also donated $19.4 million in cash and in-kind contributions to 150 organizations that support the communities where it operates. Specifically in Summit County, Vail Resorts donated $2,380,216 to 16 organizations, including the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, SOS Outreach, the Summit Foundation and the High Country Conservation Center.
Summit County also received a portion of a $1,578,888 donation made to the National Forest Foundation as well as a portion of guest donations to The Nature Conservancy.
The EpicPromise Employee Foundation provided $440,000 in educational scholarships for employees and their dependents, $62,500 of which directly supported Summit County employees.
