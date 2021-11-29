Winter travel season begins for White River National Forest

The White River National Forest has officially started its winter travel season.

All wheeled vehicles, including bikes, are limited to plowed routes to protect snow conditions for winter recreation and to protect road quality.

Throughout the national forest, snowmobile clubs groom roads for snowmobiling and cross-country skiing, using volunteer time and funding from private and partner sources. Respecting signs and travel restrictions will help protect the groomed surfaces for winter recreation opportunities.

Winter motor vehicle use maps identify routes and areas designated for “over the snow” motor vehicle travel, such as snowmobiles. Maps can be found at all White River National Forest offices or at FS.USDA.gov/whiteriver .